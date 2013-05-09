"Turkey Oil & Gas Report Q2 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- state-owned oil and gas company TPAO, in order to explore the country's shale potential in a licence adjacent to Shell's Saribugday-1 field.
- Due to its strategic location, Turkey acts as a critical energy hub for global energy supplies, and is the conduit through which oil and gas flow from the Middle East, the Caspian and Russia to Europe. This role brings with it a number of different politically sensitive problems, with direct implications for its own energy security. Examples include:
- Turkey has yet to formally reach an agreement over the sovereignty and maritime borders of Cyprus and has threatened to place military vessels in the Mediterranean Sea to impede what it considers to be provocative hydrocarbons exploration. Ankara also approved in May 2012 TPAO's plans to explore six offshore areas to the north, west and east of Cyprus and the national oil company (NOC) started drilling an onshore site near the town of Trikomo in April 2012. The long feud between Greece and Turkey over maritime borders could exacerbate diplomatic tensions in the region in case of exploration in the Aegean.
- The Turkish port of Ceyhan remains one of the primary centres for the export of Iraqi crude, including the crude produced in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. However, due to a number of different dynamics, including intra-Iraqi politics, as well as Turkish relations with a violent separatist Kurdish movement known as the PKK, much of this pipeline infrastructure remains under threat. Indeed, there were two explosions which disrupted Iraq-Turkey oil flows in August alone. Similarly, the recent warming of relations between Turkey and the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has seen a souring of Ankara's relations with Baghdad, not helped by Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's declaration of Turkey as a 'hostile state' in the wake of negotiations between Ankara and Erbil over a new 1mn b/d pipeline that will run between Kurdish oil fields and Ceyhan.
- Turkey also remains a critical link in the plans to carry natural gas from the highly prospective Shah Deniz gas field in the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea to Europe. Due to the number of countries involved, the plans for the pipeline have become highly politicised, with the Nabucco pipeline having been shelved after years of delays and political wrangling. For Turkey's part, the government has recently signed an agreement directly with the Azerbaijani government to build the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which will carry the gas from Azerbaijan through Turkey, stopping at its border with Greece and Bulgaria. The format of the rest of the project is yet to be determined, with Nabucco West and TAP both vying to complete the route to Europe. Until those decisions are made and the pipeline is built, however, Turkey will be unable to take advantage of the inherent opportunities that come from transporting highly prospective Azerbaijani gas to Europe.
