Turkey Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Turkey Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 provides key market data on the Turkey Ophthalmic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories – Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices and Glaucoma Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories – Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices and Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Turkey Ophthalmic Devices market.
- Key players covered include Essilor International, Alcon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CIBA Vision Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Turkey Ophthalmic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Essilor International Alcon, Inc. Carl Zeiss AG Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. CIBA Vision Corporation Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Hoya Corporation CooperVision, Inc. Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Topcon Corporation Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG GEUDER AG Haag-Streit AG Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Quantel Medical SA Nidek Co., Ltd. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG New World Medical, Incorporated Molteno Ophthalmic Limited Eagle Vision, Inc. Tomey Corporation Lumenis Ltd. Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/95265/turkey-ophthalmic-devices-investment-opportunities-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2018.html