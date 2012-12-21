Turkey Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Turkey Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 provides key market data on the Turkey Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Other Joint Reconstruction, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Orthopedic Tools. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Other Joint Reconstruction, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Orthopedic Tools.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Turkey Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc , Synthes, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation , Biomet, Inc.and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Turkey Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Synthes, Inc. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation Biomet, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH B. Braun Medical Inc. Bauerfeind AG Thuasne Cr, S.R.O. Ossur hf. Arthrex, Inc. Orthofix International N.V. Tornier N.V. Wright Medical Group, Inc. DJO Finance LLC ArthroCare Corporation BSN medical GmbH Medartis AG Small Bone Innovations, Inc. CONMED Corporation KLS Martin, L.P. Ohio Willow Wood Baxter International Inc. Exactech, Inc.
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