Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Retail Report Q2 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- In terms of an emerging potential downside risk, DSV has established a thrice-weekly intermodal service linking Turkey with the UK with the sea route linking Istanbul with Trieste in Italy and then the rail link extending on to the UK, via either Zeebrugge or Rotterdam in the Netherlands, it was reported in January 2014.
The managing director of DVS Road, Morten Joergensen, said: 'We have seen an increasing interest in intermodal services as shippers seek more cost-effective ways of sending their goods. As rail services between Turkey and the UK become more efficient and reliable, transit times are improving, and the service becomes a real alternative to both road and shortsea.'
BMI Forecasts:
- We expect total household spending to be USD281bn over 2014.
- Food and non-alcoholic drinks spending will reach almost USD58.5bn in 2014, while household and utilities spending will reach USD75.8bn.
- Household numbers will reach some 20.3mn in 2014.
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