Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkey Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Turkey Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Turkey's economic outlook of the rebalancing process over the next few

quarters.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Turkish retail market while minimising investment

risk, and explores the impact of depressed economic activity in the eurozone, the US and China on the

Turkish consumer, and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139743/turkey-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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