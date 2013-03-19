"Turkey Shipping Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Turkey Shipping Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Throughput at the port of Ambarli, which holds the top position in Turkey's maritime sector as its largest container port, is set to increase in terms of both tonnage and box volumes in 2013, in line with the macroeconomic outlook, with real GDP forecast to increase despite Turkey's export sector heavily exposed to Europe.
Over the medium term we project growth to accelerate at the port of Ambarli. BMI highlights that the privatisation of Turkey's port sector has been followed by a flood of investment, with a number of projects underway to boost capacity at the nation's ports and DP World entering the country's container market.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 port of Ambarli general and liquid bulk cargo tonnage throughput forecast to grow 6%, over the medium term we project a 33% increase.
- 2013 port of Ambarli container throughput forecast to grow 9%, over the medium term we project a 49% increase.
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at 5.70%.
Key Industry Trends
DP World to Enter Turkish Container MarketAlthough 2012 has been a year of divesting assets for DP World, 2013 is set to be a year of expansion for the company with its latest Brazil and UK container terminal projects to be realised and the firm's Turkey greenfield project expected to get underway. Construction of DP World Yarimca, which is due to be built in Korfez, Turkey, will mark DP World's entrance into Turkey's container market, which has been growing rapidly and holds high growth potential over the medium term.
New Ro-Ro Service Connects Turkey to EgyptA new roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) service to Port Said in Egypt from Limak Port Iskenderun in the Turkey's southern province of Hatay commenced in December 2012, providing the alternative to transporting freight by road through Syria.
Azeri Oil Shipments Via Ceyhan IncreaseThe State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has released the data on Azeri oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline. A total of 27.3mn tonnes of oil were shipped from Turkey's Ceyhan Port in January-November 2012, with November's figure of 2.24mn tonnes being 3.4% higher than previous month's one.
Risks to Outlook
The base for growth at the country's ports stems from BMI's outlook for the Turkish economy. Our 2013 real GDP growth forecast for Turkey is 4.4%, compared with 2011's estimated increase of 3.0%. The major risk to Turkey's macroeconomic trajectory stems from its external environment. A continued deterioration in global economic activity will weigh heavily on foreign investment and the export sector, creating downside risk to our throughput forecasts for country's ports.
