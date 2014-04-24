Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkey Shipping Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

We have been below consensus on Turkey's medium-term real GDP growth outlook since mid-2013, based

on our view that the country's growth model, driven by a huge reliance on foreign borrowing to fund a rapid

expansion of domestic credit, would no longer be viable in light of tightening global liquidity conditions.

While signs of easing domestic demand were beginning to emerge by end-2013, destabilising political

developments have exacerbated a downturn in investor sentiment, consumer and business confidence.

Following an estimated 3.6% growth in 2013, we now forecast real GDP to expand by 1.5% and 3.0% in

2014 and 2015 respectively, well below consensus estimates of 2.3% and 4.0%.

The effect of lira depreciation in boosting export competitiveness, in conjunction with accelerating growth

in the European Union, implies a fairly upbeat outlook for export growth in 2014. The European Union

accounted for 41.5% of Turkey's total export market in 2013, concentrated in Germany and the UK where

we expect domestic demand to play a more prominent role in economic growth.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153189/turkey-shipping-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###