Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- "Turkey Surgical Equipment Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Turkey Surgical Equipment market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment within three market categories - Electrosurgical Devices, Hand Instruments and Surgical Sutures. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Surgical Equipment market categories - Electrosurgical Devices, Hand Instruments and Surgical Sutures.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments within three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the three market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Turkey Surgical Equipmentmarket.
- Key players covered include Ethicon, Inc., Covidien plc, SSM Sterile Health Products Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, MEDICON eG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Turkey Surgical Equipment competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ethicon, Inc., Covidien plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, MEDICON eG, CONMED Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.
