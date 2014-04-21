Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) designs, develops and manufactures aerospace systems for military and commercial aerospace customers. The company involves in production and modernization programs for aircraft, satellite and integrated helicopter systems. It also provides services for fixed and rotary wing air platforms, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV's). In addition, it manufactures a wide variety of finished metallic products for aerospace industry. TAI offers chemical surface treatments, training, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. Furthermore, it offers training and consultancy services. The company is one of the participants in JSF/F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (Lightning II) program. Its key customers include Boeing, Airbus, EuroCopter, Agusta and Sikorsky, among others. Turkish Armed Forces Foundation owns 54.49% in the company, whereas Undersecretariat for Defense Industries and Turkish Aeronautical Association owns 45.45% and 0.06%, respectively. TAI is headquartered in Kazan, Ankara, Turkey.



Companies Mentioned



Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.



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