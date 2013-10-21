Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkmenistan Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report market report to its offering Turkmenistan Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report



Summary



Turkmenistan Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report, latest release, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Turkmenistans upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Turkmenistans upstream oil and gas investment climate.



Scope



- Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Turkmenistan_x000D_

- Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry_x000D_

- Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production_x000D_

- Explanation of production sharing mechanisms in exploration and production contracts_x000D_

- Assessment of the current fiscal regimes attractiveness to investors_x000D_

- Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Turkmenistan



Reasons to buy



- Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Turkmenistans upstream oil and gas sector_x000D_

- Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry_x000D_

- Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the countrys upstream sector_x000D_

- Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144424/turkmenistan-upstream-fiscal-and-regulatory-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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