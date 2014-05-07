Turmeric: The Undercover Agent of Color and Anti-Inflammatories

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Turmeric is a primary ingredient in curry and it’s used as a coloring agent for products ranging from mustard, to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. It’s even used as a coloring ingredient in hair dyes, but it’s the plant’s efficacy as an anti-inflammatory that interests people most.



“Turmeric has been linked to pain relief and other benefits for thousands of years in countries where it’s used regularly,” said Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze. “Further studies must be done on the spice’s other advantages, but we do know that individuals report a significant reduction in pain when they use it.”



In the U.S., the results of clinical studies have been slow to reach the public, but numerous research projects have been conducted in other countries. A clinical study at St. John’s Medical College in India reported a decrease in pain severity and improved function in subjects after taking turmeric for more than a month.



Studies published in the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology reported that a test group that received turmeric for 32 weeks had improved movement and lesser pain levels. Italian studies indicate that the benefits of turmeric take place at the cellular level, which makes it more effective for relieving inflammation.



Experts have noted that turmeric appears to work best when combined with glucosamine or chondroitin, and that dietary supplements that use the sulfate form of those two ingredients are more effective. Combined with MSM, another anti-inflammatory, a compound of the four-ingredients reduces inflammation that produces the pain in arthritis and other joint problems.



VitaBreeze is one of few companies to release a dietary supplement that combines a triple dose of all four anti-inflammatory elements. The firm’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric Joint Formula is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. It features a specific blend designed for quick absorption. VitaBreeze guarantees that the purchase price will be refunded if consumers do not feel a difference in 60 days.



The dietary supplement offered by VitaBreeze is manufactured under exacting quality standards to ensure its effectiveness. The product is easy to take and offers consumers a triple dose of four of the most effective natural botanicals for reducing joint inflammation associated with arthritis.



For more information, visit VitaBreeze online.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit www.vitabreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com