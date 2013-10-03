TurmericBenefits.net Explains the Benefits of the Asian Wonder Root Called Turmeric

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Turmeric is a spice that is used to give foods a unique yellow coloring. Turmeric is an essential ingredient in yellow mustard, for example, and has a fragrance similar to that of orange combined with ginger. In the Middle East and Southeast Asia, turmeric has been used as a staple ingredient for thousands of years. However, it wasn’t until recently that scientists determined that turmeric has significant health benefits.



Visitors can learn about the benefits of turmeric at TurmericBenefits.net. The website is dedicated to explaining the unique beneficial properties of the popular spice. Those benefits include:



- Anti-inflammatory properties

- Anti-oxidant properties

- Treatment for inflammatory bowel disease

- Cholesterol reduction

- May aid in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease

- Possibly linked to cancer blocking



The secret behind the success of turmeric is the root from which it is derived. Turmeric is derived from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, which is why the active ingredient in turmeric is known as curcumin. Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant and is thought to contain a certain enzyme which may prevent the spread of cancerous cells.



For all of these reasons, turmeric was used in ancient Chinese and Indian medicines to cure a diverse range of common ailments. It’s been used to treat jaundice, toothaches, hemorrhages, infections, gas, and bruises, for example, while also detoxifying the liver and supporting the health of the brain.



A spokesperson for TurmericBenefits.net explains how the website does more than just explain turmeric benefits:



“After explaining the powerful health benefits of turmeric, we show our visitors the best ways to consume turmeric. Many people choose to make turmeric milk, for example. At our site, visitors will find a recipe for that milk, which actually tastes great when mixed properly. We also explain the side effects of turmeric to make sure our visitors are fully aware of any risks they may encounter.”



The side effects of turmeric include an allergic reaction as well as lowered blood sugar levels. For that reason, TurmericBenefits.net suggests that those suffering from diabetes should avoid taking turmeric unless under the close supervision of a doctor.



From the outside, turmeric looks like any other root. It has thick brown skin and dark, orange-colored flesh. However, after discovering the benefits within turmeric at TurmericBenefits.net, more and more people are choosing to make the root an important part of their diets.



About TurmericBenefits.net

TurmericBenefits.net is a health food information website dedicated to explaining the benefits of turmeric. Turmeric has been linked to reduced cholesterol and contains anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The root has been a staple of Chinese and Indian dishes for thousands of years. For more information, please visit: http://www.turmericbenefits.net