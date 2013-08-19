Turn Garbage Into Useful Compost with Compost Bin Tumblers

Brisbane, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The demand for healthy and organic food is on the rise. Consuming healthy foods ensures a quality life and its production preserves the environment. The chemical production of food releases toxic pollutants that erode the natural habitat. Thus efforts are being made to use more of organic processes.



People are contributing in every possible manner to ensure the production of organic foods. Small patches of land and backyards are being converted into productive areas for growing organic foods. The finest quality of seeds, compost and fertilizers is used for this purpose. Rich compost attracts earthworms that help in loosening and aerating the soil. This helps the roots to grow and maintain a grip on the earth.



The best compost can be made from biodegradable products and kitchen waste. It helps in breaking down grass, vegetable and fruit skins and seeds, cattle manure into a highly nutritious organic fertilizer thus reducing the threat of landfills which leads to many diseases. Composting is an effective way to reduce erosion of the environment.



Using a quality galvanized or color bond steel compost bin tumbler is used to convert the waste into compost, is a good decision instead of the plastic bins. The end product is odorless compost rich in nutrients and lasts for a long time. The compost that is produced is free from vermin’s and no poisonous elements are released to pollute the air. The specially designed compost tumbler also helps in saving water.



About Compost Bins

Compostbins.net.au manufactures portable and long lasting galvanized or color bond steel rotating compost bins. These compost bins help in producing rich organic fertilizers that are safe to use and do not cause any harmful effects to the environment. They have been specially designed to facilitate the unloading of compost without causing any physical stress and can withstand harsh climates. Detailed information regarding the production of rich compost has been shared on the website.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Rob Michaels

Contact Email: info@compostbins.net.au

Complete Address: Unit 3/92 Link Crescent

Coolum Beach, Qld 4573

Contact Phone: 1300 308 336

Website: http://www.compostbins.net.au/