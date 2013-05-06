Turn Key Benefits from Growing Christian Business Community

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Marketing plans in this day are haphazard and, not to mention extremely vague. The problem is compounded when one is talking about home based businesses. There is no proper set up in place to help business owners make the best of their talents and resources. This is however, not the case with the Christian business home based business community. This community which is growing with every hour, is a strong example of how a home based business can be as profitable or perhaps more than a regular business.



The Scriptures brand which is the brain child of Bruce Fletcher an amazing businessmen and a strong believer in God is a man who has used the power of faith in God to come up with a marketing plan like no other. Christians can have their share of business profits by promoting the brand. All they have to do is start using the plan designed by Bruce. Everything, every tiny detail, information centers, product catalogues, absolutely everything under the sun is in order for the business to start.



To help business owners realize the true selling potential of this brand, Bruce has come up with a unique offer. This offer enables members to sign up for the plan under no obligation to use it. The free no obligation info pack has everything to convince a businessman how lucrative this business option is. Since the business format is home based business, absolutely anyone can take it up. For those who don’t have time on their side, this is the perfect deal. And, for those who want to share their passion for faith by helping the Christian based business community flourish, there is plenty to do.



Since this business opportunity offers a turnkey set up wherein interested members just sign in and start using the plan to promote the brand, the number of members is on the rise.



Scriptures, has carved a unique niche for itself as a brand that has a strong market footing in the hair, skin and nutrition segments. Since the brand already has a loyal base of customers, business owners don’t have to exhaust their resources in an effort to make it big. To know more log onto www.scriptures.cc/188077



Media Contact

3501 Christine Dr

Lansing, MI 48911

Bruce Fletcher

517-898-4974

http://www.scriptures.cc/188077