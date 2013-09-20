Turn to Cirkers for the Best Fine Art Storage in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Although a piece of art may be considered priceless, it is truly worth a great deal in the real world. An artist/art collector might find himself in a situation where he needs to store his art in a safe place – especially when he has accumulated a huge volume, is moving to some other location, or just taking a vacation. Cirkers addresses such questions by offering the best facility for fine art storage in NYC.



What makes Cirkers the most reliable art storage facility is their temperature and secure climate-controlled spaces. A spokesperson elaborates, “Our short and long-term storage solutions for the safekeeping of your fine art and other collections includes rooms ranging from 40 to 1,000 square feet, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.”



He adds, “Our professional art handlers take care of your fine art from the moment it requires wrapping and packing, to its moving, nursing and relocating. Furthermore, we restrict everyone other than Cirkers staff from the storage rooms – ensuring the utmost security for your valuable fine arts.”



If the client is relocating, Cirkers offers the safest and most secured services of fine art shipping in NYC. The Cirkers team has years of experience in moving delicate fine art from one place to another. They ensure the safe handling of client's artwork and transfers them in climate-controlled trucks. For international and domestic art shipping in New York, Cirkers trusts the “industry's leading transportation and shipping companies” to ensure that their client's artwork is delivered in a safe and timely manner.



About Cirkers

Cirkers is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important art and are known for safe and secure fine art storage in New York. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museums entrust Cirkers with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide.



To know more visit: http://www.cirkers.com.



Address:

444 W. 55 th Street

New York , NY 10019

Phone: +212.838.2525

Fax: +212.245.6397