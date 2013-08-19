Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Turner Broadcasting System, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Turner Broadcasting System, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Turner Broadcasting System, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS) is one of the world's leading cable television networks operators. The company creates and programs news, entertainment, animation and young adult media environments on television and other platforms. TBS operates a portfolio of network channels including TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Peachtree TV, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, truTV and HLN. In addition, it oversees several online publishing operations such as video game site, GameTap and stock car racing information portal, NASCAR.com. TBS operates in various geographical regions including the US, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company operates as a subsidiary of the Time Warner Company. TBS is headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.



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