Turner Law Offices, P.C. Announces New Standard on Permanent Parent Plan Modification

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Divorce can be a messy situation in the best of times, but when the parents have children, the divorce process can become especially difficult. In most cases, both parents are fighting to be the primary residential parent of the child, and the other parent is the alternate residential parent with a set residential schedule with the child; this “custody and visitation” arrangement is a legally binding schedule setting forth when each parent is entitled to have the children. However, as time passes and situations change, this residential schedule could become detrimental to the best interest of the minor children as a result of change of circumstances and unforeseen issues. Until now, changing a residential schedule had proven difficult to accomplish, requiring a high standard showing of a material change of circumstances.



Nashville divorce lawyer Rob Turner has recently published an article discussing the Tennessee Supreme Court opinion lowering the hurdle, and allowing modification of residential schedules in permanent parent plans upon mere showing that the residential schedule is no longer working. Prior to the recent Opinion, the burden of proof was on the parent to prove a high burden material change in circumstance, and further, required that parent to show that the circumstance was unanticipated at the time of entry of the permanent parenting plan. These barriers have been removed by the Court, freeing parents to more easily rearrange their parenting schedule.



A divorce lawyer in Nashville is frequently called upon to negotiate and draft these permanent parenting plans and most herald the move as much needed, making their job much easier and opening up the modification to help parents freely work together for the best interest of their children. To celebrate this big change in Tennessee law, the Law Firm is offering free initial consultations to those wishing to modify their permanent parenting plan.



Turner Law Offices, P.C. attorney Rob Turner explained, “The truth is that over time people’s lives change, and the agreement struck at the time of divorce used to be pretty much set in stone until the child reached the point of maturity and independence. Now, the legal hurdles have been reduced and modification of the Permanent Parenting Plan can be achieved more easily, allowing those with changes of circumstances to reflect their responsibilities within the bounds of the law, without risking punitive measures as a result of violating an untenable previous agreement. It’s good news for everyone who has undergone a change that adversely affects the residential schedule.”



About Turner Law Offices, P.C.

For over 20 years, people have been turning to the Turner Law Offices, P.C. website for useful legal information on various areas of family law including divorce, child custody, and child support. They serve clients throughout the middle Tennessee area in a variety of legal matters. The Law Firm has represented over 15,000 clients over its twenty years of practice. For more information, please visit: http://www.turnerlawoffices.com/