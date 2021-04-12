Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Turner Syndrome Treatment Market: Introduction



Turner Syndrome is a genetic disorder which is known to affect only females. It is caused when one of the X chromosomes (sex chromosomes) is missing or partially missing.



Turner syndrome can cause a range of medical and developmental complications, including short stature, failure of the ovaries to develop, and heart defects. A large number of patients have characteristics like webbed neck, a low hairline at the back of the neck, puffiness or swelling of the hands and feet, skeletal abnormalities, or kidney problems.



Turner syndrome can be detected early including before birth (prenatally) and during infancy or in early childhood. Sometimes, in females with minor signs and symptoms of Turner syndrome, the diagnosis is delayed until the teen or young adult years.



The patients with Turner syndrome need lifelong medical care for a number of complications that can arise due to the syndrome. Regular checkups and appropriate care can help most girls and women lead healthy, independent lives.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Turner Syndrome Treatment Market



Increase in patient awareness, rising number of prenatal genetic testing, rise in healthcare awareness, and increase in investment in research and developments are the factors that are anticipated to drive the global Turner Syndrome market



Parents of affected patients are more aware and proactive about their children's health and are willing to seek a physician's advice at an early stage. This is leading to an increase in prenatal testing and infant genetic testing which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Increase in per capita disposable income is encouraging people to spend more on health care facilities, which, in turn, fuels the global Turner Syndrome market. Changing demographics as well as rapidly rising patient population in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to boost the Turner Syndrome market.



However, lack of disease awareness leading to slow or late diagnosis of patients in developing and under-developed countries is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period



Surgery to Lead Global Market



The global Turner Syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region



In terms of treatment type, the global market can be classified into growth hormone therapy, estrogen and progesterone replacement therapy, and other supportive therapies. On the basis of route of administration, the market can be segmented into oral and parenteral route.



Based on distribution channel, the global Turner Syndrome treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies



Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Market for Turner Syndrome Treatment



The global Turner Syndrome treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Rapid economic development in India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries in Asia and Latin America has increased the disposable income of people and their awareness level of the importance of treating such genetic disorders. Moreover, development of health care infrastructure and increase in medical expenditure by governments of these countries would contribute to the growth of the Turner Syndrome treatment market in the region.



Key Players Operating in Global Turner Syndrome Treatment Market



Leading players in the global Turner Syndrome treatment market include:



Novartis AG

Bausch Health

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



