TurnkeyRocket.com Launches New Web Design, Development, Copywriting, Branding and Digital Content Marketing Packages

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2013 -- When it comes to establishing an online presence, many businesses – startups especially – don’t know where to begin. They know they need a website, but the design, development and copywriting for, and the marketing of, it can be befuddling. With this in mind, TurnkeyRocket.com, a Singapore-based web design, development, copywriting, branding and digital content marketing services firm, has launched new service offerings to help companies jumpstart their web empires. Their new packages include web design, web development and copywriting packages and other useful branding/digital content marketing services to help businesses, start ups and online entrepreneurs build user-centric websites to jumpstart their web empires.



Based on detailed research and the company’s market experience, Turnkey Rocket’s new offerings were assembled around what it takes for a site to be successful and effective. “Through our research and experience, we realized that a lot of businesses, start-ups and online entrepreneurs are failing online. But, it’s not because they aren’t trying hard enough or putting in enough effort,” said a spokesperson for TurnkeyRocket.com. “It’s that their energies aren’t focused on the right issues, or they’ve been misled by fraudulent online ‘gurus’ trying to sell them a myriad of useless services.”



Turnkey Rocket’s special blend of packages and services contain everything businesses need to overcome the technical and emotional barriers to launching an online presence. The TurnkeyRocket.com team provides ready solutions for web design, development, copywriting, branding and digital content marketing to take companies’ web ideas from inception to realization. Although they are based in Singapore, TurnkeyRocket.com has successfully worked with clients around the world.



I-Ping Yeo, an ex-finance lawyer with 7 years of corporate experience is the founder of TurnkeyRocket.com. She’s supported by a team of specialists with more than a decade’s experience in graphic design, illustrations, web design and development, copywriting and online marketing. Together they work to help businesses make a confident foray into the online world with compelling sites that boost sales. And, they don’t stop at the website. They also incorporate digital content marketing and branding strategies to ensure their clients’ compelling branding is consistent across all online platforms.



About TurnkeyRocket.com

TurnkeyRocket.com is a full service online marketing firm that specializes in web design, development, copywriting, branding and digital content marketing. They work with companies around the world to create compelling, user-driven websites that positively impact sales. For more information or to set up a free consultation, contact admin@turnkeyrocket.com or visit: http://turnkeyrocket.com/



Turnkey Rocket Pte. Ltd.

10 Anson Road

05-17 International Plaza

Singapore 079903

Skype ID: ipingyeo