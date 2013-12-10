TurnTronics Promoting Holiday Electronic Recycling Program

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- TurnTronics announced they are promoting a holiday trade in program aimed at older models of Apple’s MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, as well as other Apple® and Android® devices. The program is designed to help keep the computers and electronic products from ending up in local landfills, while providing participants with much needed cash, just in time for the holidays.



TurnTronics is concerned about recycling the growing number of consumer electronics people own, including iPhones, iPads, iPods, Macs, and Android devices, and the impact they could have on the environment. Electronic devices cannot be tossed into your everyday household trash. Many of the metals used in these items are an environmental hazard if they are not properly disposed of by consumers. In order to help ensure consumers follow the right steps when getting rid of older models of used Apple® and Android® devices, they launched their holiday recycling program.



TurnTronics trade in program provides people with a means to sell their used, unwanted, broken, nonworking, and old MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, or other Apple® desktops for cash. The program involves visiting their website, http://www.turntronics.com/, and filling out a simple online form. Once completed, participants in the program are presented with a cash quote for their item. TurnTronics handles all aspects to complete the sale, including paying for shipping and wiping data off of computers, smartphones, and tablets, once they are received. In return, participants in the program are given cash for getting rid of their used and unwanted devices, while helping the environment.



According to owner Chris Ladenburger, most consumers do not realize their used electronics still have value. They store them in drawers or closets, gathering dust until they are too old to sell. By taking part in our holiday recycling program, we give them an easy outlet to sell their devices, reduce clutter in their homes, and have extra money to spend over the holidays, or to buy themselves newer models of the same devices.



About TurnTronics

Established in 2012, TurnTronics wanted to provide consumers, schools, and businesses with an easy method for selling their electronic devices to offset the cost of upgrading to new devices, while also providing them with a simple means of environmentally friendly and green recycling. Their mission is to help reduce the amount of e-waste dumped into landfills every year by promoting their re-commerce program.