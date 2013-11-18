Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Investor Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) shares over potential securities laws violations by Turquoise Hill Resources and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) concerning whether a series of statements by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $179.05 million in 2011 to $133.77 million in 2012 while its Net Loss decreased from $570.37 million in 2011 to $434.56 million in 2012.



Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) declined from as high as $28.45 per share in early 2011 to as low as $4.01 per share in October 2013.



Then on November 18, 2013, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd announced that it will restate its consolidated financial results for 2010, 2011, 2012 and the affected quarters, including 2013, following a decision by the company’s majority-owned subsidiary, that is plans to restate its financial results.



Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) closed on November 15, 2013, at $4.11 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com