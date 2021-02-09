Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Certain directors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) shares



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: TRQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TRQ stocks, concerns whether certain Turquoise Hill Resources directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the progress of underground development at Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned, that there were significant undisclosed underground stability issues that called into question the design of the mine and the projected cost and timing of production, that Turquoise Hill's publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion, and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable, that the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill had represented, and that Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.



Those who purchased shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ)



