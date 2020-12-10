Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 14, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on December 14, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ).



Investors who purchased shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 14, 2020. NYSE: TRQ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) common shares between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, the the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the progress of underground development at Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned, that there were significant undisclosed underground stability issues that called into question the design of the mine and the projected cost and timing of production, that Turquoise Hill's publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion, and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable, that the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill had represented, and that Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.



