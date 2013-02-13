Turtle Bay Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials Every Thursday and Friday Night

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Turtle Bay, the famous restaurant/bar in New York City, announces new happy hour drink specials every Thursday and Friday night. Guests of Turtle Bay can kick off their weekend the right way, by enjoying cheap drink specials in NYC. Thursday and Friday nights will quickly become the most exciting nights of the week, because Turtle Bay will be offering half-price happy hour drink specials. The happy hour at Turtle Bay includes Top Shelf drinks, beer and wines. Food specials are also included during the happy, with the bar serving half-price appetizers including wings and nachos. By paying just $5 at the door, guests will be treated to a fun night out on the town. For three hours, they will have the times of their lives. To RSVP for happy hour on either Thursday or Friday night, contact the event coordinator at Erin@turtlebaynyc.com.



Thursday and Friday nights aren’t the only days of the week guests can enjoy a happy hour in NYC. Turtle Bay offers customized happy hour packages for bachelorette parties and corporate events. Selecting a happy hour package for a party or event is ideal because guests can drink an unlimited supply of beers and mixed drinks for three hours. Along with providing a happy hour package, Turtle bay also provides party favors and catering options to fit the specific needs of each person. With these multiple options, Turtle Bay proves that it is the bar to go to for an NYC bachelorette party.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's bar and restaurant scene. Located on the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The establishment has a history of hosting many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how Turtle Bay can host private event or party in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/ or call 212-223-4224.