Turtle Bay Grill and Lounge in NYC Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Happy Hour Parties in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Turtle Bay Grill and Lounge is now taking reservations for their private happy hour parties in 2013. Beginning in January, there will be no better way to kick off a fun-filled weekend, than by enjoying cheap drink specials with the accompany of good friends. Every Thursday and Friday, guests who reserve a private happy hour will be served half-price drinks. Specials include top shelf cocktails, domestic drafts & bottles and wine. The premium happy hour comes complete with half-price appetizers, as well. The happy hour is available from 6 pm until 9pm, which is prime-time for celebrating a fun night out on the town. Many guests have reserved a private happy hour for special occasions such corporate events, bridal showers and bachelorette parties in NYC. To reserve a private happy hour, contact the event coordinator at 212-223-4224.



Because of the daily drink specials at Turtle Bay Grill and Lounge, the venue is ideal for hosting any type of birthday party in NYC. Whether it is for a 21st, 30th or surprise party, Turtle Bay Grill and Lounge offers many cheap drink specials. A recent customer expressed, “The bar serves awesomely cheap beers and a great crowd make this place a definite sure shot! Their happy hour rocks, deals are crazy and the mix of people is delightful. I haven't eaten here yet but plan to soon, maybe even tonight. I am definitely looking forward to seeing other reviews of this fab deal.”-Yelp.com



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's nightlife scene. Located on the Northwest corner of the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The famous establishment has hosted many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how Turtle Bay can host a fun-filled Bachelorette or bachelorette party in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/.