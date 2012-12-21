Turtle Bay in NYC Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Turtle Bay, the famous party bar in NYC, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party. Celebrate the beginning of a new year, by enjoying some of the cheapest drink specials in NYC. Early bird tickets are on sale now for the low price of $75. The ticket includes access to a Top Shelf Open Bar, which will be available from 9 pm until 2 am. The ticket also grants admission to both floors of the bar, a personal bottle of Champagne, party favors and an exquisite dinner buffet. For further ticket information or details on the night’s events, contact the event coordinator at 212-223-4224.



Along with hosting the biggest New Year’s Eve party in New York City, Turtle Bay NYC also hosts many other types of parties in their private party room in NYC. The room features sufficient space for any size party. Whether it is for a bachelorette party or corporate luncheon, there will be an event staff on hand to serve guests throughout the night. The event staff will also provide customized food and beverage packages along with bottle service. A customer recently expressed, “Awesomely cheap beers and a great crowd make this place a definite sure shot! Happy hour rocks, deals are crazy and the mix of people is delightful. Haven't eaten here yet but plan to soon, maybe even tonight. Looking forward to seeing others reviews for this fabulous deal.”-Yelp. Feel like the center of attention by reserving Turtle Bay’s private party room.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's nightlife scene. Located on the Northwest corner of the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. Come to Turtle Bay for any occasion including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether guests are enjoying traditional American comfort food with a beer or glass of wine, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in The Upstairs room with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on hosting an Open Bar in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/.