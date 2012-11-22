Turtle Bay in NYC Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Turtle Bay, the famous party bar in NYC, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. For every party at Turtle Bay, there are private spaces available to accommodate parties of any size. The bar/restaurant also customizes party packages for any party, including birthday, bachelorette, corporate happy hours and reunions. Their VIP party packages include complimentary Champagne, party favors, food and cheap drink specials. The guest of honor for any party at Turtle Bay will always drink for free. To book a holiday party at Turtle Bay, contact their event coordinator at Erin@TurtleBayNYC.com or call 212-223-4224.



Whether enjoying traditional American comfort food with a beer or glass of wine, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in The Upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar in NYC will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay also provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive.



Here is an excerpt, from a review on Wherewewatch.com, had to say about the Turtle Bay’s Open Bar in NYC: "If you are the type of drinker who likes post-work happy hour to transition to dinner and game watching to transition to late night DJ and a pseudo-romantic encounter with someone who you may or may not ever see again (and aren't we all that type of drinker), Turtle Bay is the place to make dreams come true."



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's nightlife scene. Located on the Northwest corner of the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. Come to Turtle Bay for any occasion including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/.