Turtle Bay NYC Announces House Music Party Every Saturday Night

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Turning into one of the most popular night clubs, Turtle Bay NYC announces Housaholic Saturdays. Usually it is a hassle for people to find a club in New York City that doesn’t have a bottle minimum or strict guest list. At Turtle Bay, guests will be able to enjoy cheap drink specials while dancing to their favorite house music. There will be no strict guest list because Turtle Bay believes that the more people partying means a more exciting time. Come to Turtle Bay on Saturday nights as the bottles flow endlessly and the beats never stop. For more information, please call 212-223-4224.



After enjoying house music and cheap drink specials in NYC on Saturday night, visit the next morning for the Sunday Hangover Brunch. The Sunday Brunch is the perfect cure for the common hangover. During this New York City staple, guests will be able to build their own pitcher for $10, or enjoy unlimited Mimosas; Bloody Mary’s or draft beers. These options are included with the $15.95 brunch entrée.



Turtle Bay NYC is always interested in what customers are saying about the bar. With the use of social media, previous guests can reach out through Facebook and Twitter to leave valuable feedback that will make Turtle Bay more fun than ever. People can also check back in daily for new specials, events or exciting offers. A representative of Turtle Bay NYC will be available to answer questions, comments or concerns any time of day.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's bar and restaurant scene. Located on the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The establishment has a history of hosting many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how to reserve a private happy hour in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/ or call 212-223-4224.