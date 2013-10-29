Turtle Bay NYC Is Announcing Their Halloween Weekend Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- This Halloween, Turtle Bay NYC is excited to announce their “Halloweek” frenzy to celebrate the holiday with drink specials and costume contests. The events last four days, from Halloween eve until Saturday, November 2nd, each night featuring different themes and party specials. Celebrate the holiday early and keep the party going all weekend, well into the wee hours of Sunday morning.



To tune up for the week of spooky and sexy activities, take part in drinking games like beer pong and flip cup on October 30 while enjoying 50-cent wings, $1 sliders and $10 pitchers. Then, on Halloween, Turtle Bay is hosting their very own, exclusive party with open bar packages and costume contests throughout the night. Tickets for the Halloween extravaganza are available through the website for the low price of $20. This ticket includes the cover and an open bar with drafts, wells, and wine from 8 pm-11 pm. A $30 ticket gives the individual access to a premium open bar with Jack Daniels, Malibu, Absolut, bottled and draft beer, and more.



The party doesn’t stop on Halloween, as guests are encouraged to stop by the restaurant on Friday, November 1, for more open bar packages and a dead-celebrity look alike party. Dress up as a favorite singer, rapper, or actor who has passed and win prizes for the best look alike. Enjoy a $20 open bar on Saturday and a flash dance with costume prizes to end the Halloweek in style at Turtle Bay NYC.



Once a group realizes all the fun to be had at Turtle Bay NYC, an elite party bar in Midtown, they can inquire on their exclusive New Year’s Eve party in NYC. When the New Year rolls around, there will be live DJs and party packages to make Turtle Bay NYC the place to be on NYE. For more information on the Halloween festivities, or to inquire about 21st birthday ideas in NYC with Turtle Bay, please call 212-223-4224 or visit their website today.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's bar and restaurant scene. Located on the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The establishment has a history of hosting many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how to reserve a private happy hour in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/ or call 212-223-4224.