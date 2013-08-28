Turtle Bay NYC Now Hosting Private Party Celebrations for Fall 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- There’s no better place to party than Turtle Bay NYC, which is now offering to host any private party. Whether a group of friends need a place to watch the big game, a business is celebrating the closing of a big deal, or a bachelor is looking for a prime-time bar filled with energy and positive vibes, Turtle Bay NYC has it covered. The guest of honor will drink free while the group receives food and drink specials with an option of VIP party packages. The party planning specialists will cater to any group’s needs and make sure the atmosphere is to their liking.



With an upstairs area that features live DJs every Wednesday through Saturday, Turtle Bay NYC will host a fun-filled bachelor party in NYC. All the best man needs to do is contact a party planning specialist who will throw the entire party. With open bar packages and bottle service options available to those interested, combined with the dance floor and party setting, the bachelor will experience a night to remember by celebrating with Turtle Bay NYC. To get even crazier, there is an option for joint bachelor and bachelorette parties.



As a premier sports bar in the east side of Manhattan, Turtle Bay NYC features over 25 plasma HD-TVs and is sure to provide an energetic setting for any game watch party. Groups can set up their own private game watch party, complete with a viewing area and drink specials.



To take part in a themed celebration for New Year’s, guests can purchase tickets for one of the best New Year’s Eve Parties in NYC. Tickets include a top shelf open bar, personal champagne bottles and a guaranteed unforgettable experience. Group discounts are available and Turtle Bay NYC has some of the most affordable prices in Manhattan. To rejoice the end of a wild year, embark on an all-night journey with the best party in New York.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's bar and restaurant scene. Located on the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The establishment has a history of hosting many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how to reserve a private happy hour in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/ or call 212-223-4224.