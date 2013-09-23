Turtle Bay NYC Now Offering Specials for Football Game Days

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- As an elite party bar in NYC, the party starts early on weekends, as Turtle Bay NYC is now offering food and drink specials during football game days. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles can be heckled constantly in New York, but Turtle Bay NYC serves as the home for Eagles football. Featuring sound on both floors and on each of the 25 high-definition TVs, this is the place to start the celebrations.



When thinking of football, beer and buffalo wings always come to mind. At Turtle Bay NYC, guests can enjoy all three at an extremely affordable price. During every Eagles home game, guests will be able to purchase unlimited wings and unlimited domestic draft beers for the low price of $20. To upgrade the beer selection and have the option to drink any beer offered at Turtle Bay NYC, the price is still only $30 for unlimited greatness.



If guests wish to sip a mixed drink while watching the game, they can select $4 Svedka cocktails. Those in the mood for Philadelphia specialty eating have the option of purchasing off a select menu that includes cheesesteaks and old bay fries. Just the tip of the iceberg for the party festivities, Turtle Bay allows a special fan each week to guest bartend, and the promoters will even give away tickets to a game.



As an exclusive Maryland Terrapins bar, guests attending Terps game watches can receive $10 pitchers prior to the kickoff, with $20 unlimited domestic drafts during the game. Alumni and diehard fans have the opportunity to receive exclusive promotions and prizes by joining the Terp VIP mailing list. With live DJs mixing every Saturday night, the party is only getting started with Terps games.



Those that are looking for bachelorette party ideas in NYC, Turtle Bay NYC has it covered. The bride-to-be will always drink free at their bachelorette party and there are bottle service and open bar packages available. For large parties, there are private rooms that can be reserved. Talk to an event planning specialist who will coordinate and execute one memorable night before the big day. There are plenty of souvenirs to take home as keepsakes for the ultimate bachelorette party.



For more information on game watch parties or throwing private parties, please call 212-223-4224 or visit the website today.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's bar and restaurant scene. Located on the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The establishment has a history of hosting many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how to reserve a private happy hour in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/ or call 212-223-4224.