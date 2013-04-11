Turtle Bay Restaurant and Bar in NYC Announces New Drink Specials for April 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Saying goodbye to the biggest drinking weekend of the year, Turtle Bay restaurant and bar in NYC announces their annual post-St. Patrick’s Day party. The festivities will kick off every Sunday in April, when the bar will be celebrating its Sunday Brunch. During this NYC staple, guests will be able to build their own pitcher of beer for $10. If that doesn’t tickle their fancy, they can also enjoy unlimited Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s or drafts with a single brunch entrée for the low price of $15.95. To cure the post-St. Patty’s Day blues, make a reservation for Brunch today by calling 212-223-4224.



After guests survive St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, they are encouraged to stop back in for a happy hour in NYC. The bar features a half-price happy hour every Thursday and Friday, from 6 pm to 9 pm. The happy hour includes top shelf drinks, bottles and draft beers. After the happy hour, guests can stick around for the bar’s Thursday Night Binge Party, where they will enjoy even more drink specials.



As a popular birthday party place in NYC, Turtle Bay offers various party packages that will make each party unique. Customized food menus will include some of the best appetizers such as buffalo wings, nachos and mac n’ cheese. Guests can inquire about reserving the entire bar area if they are part of a larger group.



About Turtle Bay NYC

Established in 1997, Turtle Bay has long since been a favorite and a staple in Midtown's bar and restaurant scene. Located on the intersection of 52nd and 2nd, Turtle Bay is open daily from noon to 4am, serving lunch and dinner. The establishment has a history of hosting many special occasions and events including birthday parties, sporting events, fundraisers, reunions and more. Whether people are enjoying traditional American comfort food, catching the big game on one of their 25 HD plasma TVs, or partying the night away in the private bar upstairs with their state-of-the-art sound system, the party bar will provide a fun night out for friends and family. Turtle Bay NYC provides a live DJ Wednesday through Saturday night, keeping New York City alive throughout the night.



For further information on how to reserve a private happy hour in NYC, please visit http://www.turtlebaynyc.com/ or call 212-223-4224.