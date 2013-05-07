TurtleContacts.com Sees Sales of Cosmetic Contact Lenses Soar

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Many people are astonished by the aesthetically transforming quality of colored contact lenses. It’s incredible how something so simple as changing the eye color can totally change people’s appearance. These special contact lenses were once the exclusive preserve of actors on stage and screen, as well as performing musicians. Now they are being worn as a fashion accessory by an unprecedented number of people, both male and female.



One colored contact related site that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is TurtleContacts.com. This site has been well known online as one of the best suppliers of high quality cosmetic optical products for many years, and has recently come into renewed prominence as a result of the increased sales of their contact lenses.



The TurtleContacts.com range is extremely extensive, with many lenses ranging from commonly seen natural colors to more striking shades such as violet. Their range of green contact lenses spans several different shades, from bright emerald green to sultry tropical green. Their selection of blue contact lenses is even more extensive.



A spokesperson for the site said: “It seems like there is a real craze for colored contacts at the moment. More people are realizing how fun and easy it is to totally change their look. Our contacts look extremely natural, and can completely transform even the dullest eyes into sparkling pools of beauty. Of course, not all of our contacts are intended for a natural effect. Some of them are truly dramatic and striking, and are usually worn by performers of some type of members of alternative music based subcultures. Of course the eyes are one of the most sensitive organs in the body, and it’s important that any contact lenses used are safe as well as attractive. We are dedicated to creating cosmetic lenses with the highest quality possible. That means they don’t just look great, but they are also just as safe to wear as optical contact lenses designed to correct vision. Our goal is to be the very best place to buy colored contacts online.”



