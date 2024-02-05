TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Former Employee Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Violations of Securities Laws by TuSimple Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- Former employees of TuSimple Holdings Inc. should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a lawsuit that is pending against TuSimple Holdings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.



If you worked for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 31, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, inter alia, that TuSimple Holdings' commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology, that TuSimple Holdings was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors, that TuSimple Holdings there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules, that the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely, that the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On Jan. 12, 204, San Diego based TuSimple Holdings Inc. announced it would start selling off assets, including their trucks, research and development equipment, and even office supplies between January 23 and February 8, 2024.



Recently a temporarily restraining order was granted by Federal Judge Roger Benitez of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. The Judge granted a temporary restraining order to prevent TuSimple Holdings Inc. from selling off its assets and moving overseas, amid claims it's trying to escape charges of misappropriating trade and national security secrets.



