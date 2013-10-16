Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

An investigation for investors in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) over potential wrongdoing by certain officers and directors was announced and current long-term NYSE:TPC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was announced concerning whether certain Tutor Perini officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.
Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Tutor Perini officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.
Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $3.71 billion in 2011 to over $4.11 billion in 2012 while its respective Net Income declined from $86.15 million in 2011 to a Net loss of $265.40 million in 2012.
Shares of Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC) traded during April 2011 as high as $26.66 per share and declined in late 2012 to as low as $10.08 per share.
Those who purchased shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
Contact:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Trevor Allen
3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423
92108 San Diego
Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554
Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com