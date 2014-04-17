Tutoring Website Tutorsville.net Announces a Trial Lesson for New Customers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Tutorsville.net, a reputable online tutoring website, has just launched a trial lesson for new customers. Students who have not used the tutoring service before but would like to give it a try may purchase a one-hour trial lesson for just $9, which is a savings of $9.99.



The founders of Tutorsville understand that while many students want or need to hire a tutor to help them with a variety of subjects, they might not be sure how tutoring online works. This is why they have started the new trial offer; it gives people the chance to see for themselves how convenient and helpful online tutoring can be.



In addition to the trial offer, the founders of Tutorsville have also just added a new category to the website that offers in-depth information about the courses that they offer. From students who are looking for an algebra tutor to organic chemistry and more, the new section offers in-depth and helpful information about what the online classroom offers.



For example, the algebra tutoring features a handy online classroom with an online chat feature—this allows students to communicate with their tutor in writing, which can be especially helpful if their English is not that strong. The algebra tutoring courses also feature a whiteboard, which can be used by either the tutor or the student to explain ideas more clearly. An innovative pointer tool will help to attract the tutor’s attention to information that is written on the whiteboard. For students who prefer to speak with their tutor during the lesson, Tutorsville also offers a voice chat feature.



From a physics tutor who can help decipher the most complicated concepts to help with elementary school homework or preparing for the SAT, students who purchase a tutoring package from Tutorsville can rest assured that they are working with the some of the best tutors available. Every tutor has 2-plus years of tutoring experience, and they must show an ability to explain new material in a clear and easy-to-understand fashion.



“We hire only degreed or certified tutors to be sure that you will get the highest-quality tutoring service,” an article on the website noted, adding that having good knowledge in the subject goes side-by-side with good teaching skills.



“All our tutors take application tests on their subjects. All the tests are of graduate level. We hire only those tutors who are ready to provide tutoring help of any academic level.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Tutorsville.net is welcome to visit the newly-updated website; there, they can read about the trial offer, view the various tutoring subjects that are available, and read testimonials from satisfied customers.



About Tutorsville.net

Tutorsville.net is an online tutoring website, where students can hire a tutor to help them with learning pretty much any subject. For more information, please visit http://www.tutorsville.net/