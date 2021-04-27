New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.



The Global TV Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapid adoption of cloud-based services and the growing application of the internet of things (IoT) are the major factors contributing to market growth. TVs today can be experienced across multiple devices. Mobile ad investments and digital videos will play a crucial role in the same. For instance, Netflix can be watched on the TV set as well as on the smartphone. With multiple streaming apps like Crackle, TubiTV, and Popcorn Time, more potential investments on advertising on cross-screen television campaigns are made. Amazon is another example in the market with a free ad-supported version of its Prime Video platform.



The shift towards content delivery and consumer behavior, driven by advanced digital technologies, offers opportunities to organizations to understand their viewers more accurately. This will further help them to understand the appropriate marketing strategies. Traditional Gross Rating Point (GRP) measurement provided advertisers with sound feedback. However, analyzing the data and programmatic ad buying capabilities, marketers can understand the effectiveness of an ad spend in driving brand awareness, favorability, intent, loyalty, and sales. Accessibility of real-time data allows advertisers with optimization of campaigns.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Google, IBM Corporation, Zapr, The Nielsen Company LLC, TVSquared, ALPHONSO INC., 605, Amobee Inc., TVBEAT INC., Clarivoy, DCMN, Blix, FiscOwl LLC, H-Tech, Realytics, Edgeware AB, FourthWall Media, Sorenson Media, iSpot.tv Inc., Parrot Analytics Limited, Conviva Inc, Admo.tv, iQ Media Group Inc., and BrightLine Partners LLC., among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the TV Analytics market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Services

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Training

Software



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



Transmission Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Over-The-Top (OTT)

Cable TV

Satellite TV or DTH

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Content Development

Competitive Intelligence

Customer Lifetime Management

Churn Prevention And Behavior Analysis

Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global TV Analytics market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of TV Analytics market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. TV Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. TV Analytics Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. TV Analytics Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. TV Analytics Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. TV Analytics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



