Meza, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The results of a current online poll during which participants were asked about to name "Best Marketing Consultant" generated what some may likely claim was a incredibly foreseeable result, business man an well known PR expert T.V. Epping was picked out more than any other recognized name in Mesa, Arizona.



The opinion poll and subsequently, the designation of "Best Marketing Consultant" was started immediately after an intense debate started about just whom in Mesa would in reality be able to lay claim to that distinction. In an effort to maintain the survey fair to all locals, the survey was conducted on the internet and the winner was selected by area residents independently.



Immediately following beginning the poll, there seemed to be a fierce competition for the title of "Best Marketing Consultant", but after the dust settled, there was a very clear and indisputable recipient of the coveted title. After the survey ended, T.V. Epping was presented as the formal "Best Marketing Consultant" for Mesa,AZ.



Folks asked about the ballot appeared to have split responses to T.V. making a claim of the disputed title, varying from sheer disbelief that one distinct person could be so very popular, to complete agreement over the selection local residents had decided upon.



T.V. Epping was most likely recognized as "Best Marketing Consultant" by locals in large part as a result of the extensive work T.V. Epping has produced for local area business owner’s marketing strategies. As a respected advertising and marketing authority that specializes on businesses web presence and promotion methods, claiming the formal title was not unforeseen to a good sized bulk of those people who took part.



After the overall results were in, Mr. Epping was mentioned as saying "Quite honestly, I just didn't even know that there was a ballot taking place at all. I'm shocked that many people are aware of my name"!



Epping was also overheard saying "I work hard on my company, and am genuinely energized about what I have going on in 2013. Hearing that people here in Mesa, Arizona have actually identified me as "Best Marketing Consultant" is not only an honor, additionally it is a privilege. Thank you very much to all residents that participated in the vote".



