TV Host and Author, Alan Steinfeld to Be Featured Guest on New Program "Voices for the New Age"

The weekly program offers interviews with professional spiritual teachers, artists, healers, and authors that offer cutting edge ideas, and premieres live on Wednesday August 25th from 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT on www.voiceamerica.com.



Today's show will feature an interview with Alan Steinfeld, the author of Making Contact: Preparing For The New Realities of Extraterrestrial Existence.



Alan informs millions about human potential, remote viewing, and the nature of alien contact through media appearances, lectures, and conferences. For over seven years he has emceed at the largest UFO event in the country, Contact in the Desert. Alan feels that only when the inner explorations of the soul are combined with the outer adventures of the mind can we achieve a harmonious understanding of our place in the cosmos.



Alan is also the host and producer of the weekly television series New Realities in New York City. With 70,000+ subscribers to his YouTube channel of the same name, there have been over 20 million viewers over the past three decades, who have seen his programs featuring luminaries in the field of health, spirituality and UFOS - such as Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Ram Dass and every major UFO researcher in the field.



The show will be co-hosted by Djuna Wojton and Steve Sokolow.



Djuna's experience as a leader in the human potential movement spans over four decades. She hosted a New Age radio talk show, and wrote a daily Tarot advice column for AOL and celebrity interviews for New Frontier Magazine. As a spiritual councilor and healer she helps thousands of people from all over the world, doing in-person and remote astrology readings and healing sessions. She is the producer of two meditation CDs and author of two books on Karma that are translated into seven languages and are distributed worldwide. She continues to teach online and conduct in person and remote healing sessions and can be reached at www.djunaverse.com



Dr. Stephen L. Sokolow is a child-centered educator committed to empowering wise leadership in both the public and private sectors. Formerly, he served as a superintendent of schools in New Jersey. He is the executive director of the Center for Empowered Leadership as well as a Reiki Master with more than 25 years of experience. Dr. Sokolow has coauthored three books, and has also contributed to Spirituality in Educational Leadership. Dr. Sokolow is a VISTAGE speaker and is available for lectures, media appearances, workshops, and coaching sessions. SLsokolow@aol.com www.cfel.org



Each week the show will feature two short segments led by each host.



Dr. Stephen Sokolow, will present one of thirty-five values-based, core principles of wise and empowering leadership outlined in his three books that is co-authored by Dr. Paul Houston, The Wise Leader: Doing the Right Things for the Right Reasons, The Spiritual Dimension of Leader, and The Empowering Leader.



Djuna Wojton, author of Karmic Healing: Clearing Past-Life Blocks to Present –Day Love, Health and Happiness will conduct a short segment giving a general astrology forecast for the upcoming week that will be relevant for all signs of the zodiac.



The Mission of Voices for the New Age

The goal of Voices for the New Age is to produce an entertaining program by showcasing experts in their field who will inspire, empower, and enlighten the listening audience so that everyone can fulfill their purpose and live a life they love.



A few examples of upcoming programs include:

Crystal Dreaming: a drug-free, shamanic healing process that clears negative karmic energies and brings inner peace, profound healing, and bliss. An interview with Raym Richards in Australia, author of The Alchemy of Crystals, and the creator of Crystal Dreaming, will explain the transformative power of crystals.



Medical Yoga: Yoga is much more than an exercise program. An interview with Dr. Pratap, the director of the Yoga Research Society, which produces an annual conference in partnership with Jefferson hospital, features distinguished teachers, scientists, and researchers that shows evidence of the therapeutic benefits of yoga.



