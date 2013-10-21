TV Site, itvcompetitions.co.uk Release Info-Graph to Identify the Best UK TV Shows for Compers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- UK television competitions are usually free to enter and often offer really huge prizes, www.itvcompetitions.co.uk is a website which lists free UK television competitions. The site say that is their goal to save readers money and increase their chances of winning the great prizes on offer.



Itvcompetitions.co.uk recently produced an interesting infograph which can be found by visiting http://www.itvcompetitions.co.uk/the-itv-competitions-infograph-on-tv-competitions/, the site say it is the first info-graph they have produced, their aim when producing it was to “show some basic information on TV competitions in the UK.”



The info-graphic gives a break down of some of UK TVs' top shows for competitions, prize draws and contests and it allows compers to see who offers the best prizes.



The site found that chat shows usually offer the best prizes they say “chat shows have the edge in terms of competitions and prize draws..taking up around 40% in the prize pool. Shows such as Daybreak, Lorraine, Loose Women and This Morning are on TV daily and often offer huge prizes”



Of the ITV chat shows This Morning seems to offer the best prizes. This Morning is celebrating its 25th year on UK TV and recently gave away a massive £250,000, you can learn more about past and current This Morning competitions here.



Many people watch TV shows and don't bother entering competitions, they believe these competitions are a waste of time because there is usually a premium rate number that needs to be called and a question that needs to be answered.



http://www.itvcompetitions.co.uk helps viewers save money by finding free methods of entry for these competitions and giving their suggestion for any questions that need to be answered. The site primarily focuses on television competitions but they also list many other chances to win prizes through online competitions, instant win games and newspaper prize draws such as those offered in The Telegraph.



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