T.V. Veteran Scores Big with Debut Novel YIELD

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- YIELD is a 436-page thriller with a "bone chilling" storyline, ripped from today’s most ominous headlines (Examiner.com). Book one of the Armageddia Series, YIELD creates an eye-opening window of a world heading into self-destruction. Caught between the life we know and the anarchy that follows a devastating attack against the United States, a group of survivors comes face-to-face with the worst in humanity—and themselves. Complete strangers are brought together by their shared tragedy, relying on one another not only to survive, but to find hope in our dying world again.



“YIELD is a journey through a slightly darker looking glass,” says Johnson. “It isn’t a distant future, sci-fi piece. YIELD is a novel with a very real and personal perspective, mirroring the dangers already on our doorstep as a nation. When our country’s entire infrastructure is crippled by a brutal attack, the survivors are thrown into an unthinkable world full of chaos and anarchy. Readers are thrust right into that madness with the characters, without understanding what happened or why. What would you do if our world, our entire way of life, violently changed? What would you be capable of to protect the ones you love? YIELD’s characters are confronted by those extremes of humanity, trying to overcome their own demons while fighting to survive.”



The Midwest Book Review gives YIELD 5 out of 5 stars, calling it a “scary good read.” “This is a remarkable story, one that will touch the very core of your fears.” LAS Reviews voted YIELD their Book of the Month, saying, “If the thought of war on our soil hasn't touched you yet, this story will make you a believer.” YIELD has also been well received on Goodreads.com and other social media sites. Its book trailers have received over 350,000 combined views this month on YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/armageddia/videos).



YIELD is published by the American Book Publishing Group, and is available in paperback and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major resellers. Visit www.armageddia.com for more information. For an author interview, please contact Michael Gallo (773-595-5700, MGallo@ChicagoInteractiveGroup.com).



About Bryan K. Johnson

Bryan graduated from the University of Liverpool with an MBA in Marketing, and also holds undergraduate degrees in Advertising and Graphic Design. He's worked as a Creative Director within the television industry for over a decade, winning several Emmy, Addy, and Telly Awards throughout his career. Bryan is currently the Director of Creative Services for KOHD-TV in Bend, KEZI-TV in Eugene, and KDRV-TV in Medford, Oregon. He lives in Oregon with his wife and two children. YIELD is his first novel, and book one of the Armageddia Series.



