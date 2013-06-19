TVOnTheGo Brings High Quality Professional and Amateur Television and Content to Your Mobile Device

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Mobile television isn’t a new concept. In fact, mobile TV has been around since around the turn of the century. But nobody has done it right yet, and aside from that, the network speeds have been lacking tremendously.



So now that technology has caught up to the ideas of this company, they’ve decided to pair their application coding skills with the knowledge of content encoding and streaming to form what is now called TVOnTheGo. They have an initial version of the app on the Amazon Play app store, but are looking for funds to expand the actual network, and turn this into a full scale production, quite literally.



Their hope is to create a network that will allow new content to be introduced to the world. Not only will they bring major content to your mobile device, but the network will allow new producers a major outlet to show their content, even bigger than YouTube.



On their crowdfunding page on Donald Trump's new crowdfunding site "FundAnything", not only do they go into detail about what they need and what they're looking to do, but they also offer many enticing perks aimed at both the normal person, and the budding producers interested in broadcasting the content to the world.



TVOnTheGo intends to buy a NewTek Tricaster, as well as a RED Dragon, which happens to be one of the most sought after cameras in the entire world. The quality of a RED camera is proof enough that this company means business, and will be bringing the best in content they can possibly bring.



The studio is located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, and they will use that as their base to shoot their shows.



This is a project that everybody should be on board with, not just because it will revolutionize the television world, but because this is exactly what up-and-coming producers and videographers really need. They need the outlet, and TVOnTheGo will give it to them.



