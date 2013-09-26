TVPad-2.com Offers Premium TVpad2 Smart TV Boxes with Free Worldwide Shipping

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Smart TVs are changing living rooms around the world. Smart TVs give users the ability to run apps and connect to the internet. With Smart TVs, users can experience a whole new world of entertainment that includes online video streaming, multiplayer games, free VOIP calls, karaoke, and more.



Fortunately, there’s a way to enjoy smart TV functionality without necessarily having a smart TV. At TVPad-2.com, visitors can learn about a new smart TV box called the TVpad2. The TVpad2 runs a highly-customized version of Android OS and allows users to watch hundreds of different TV shows from mainland China, Korea, and Hong Kong.



Along with watching hundreds of TV shows, the TVPad2 also gives users the ability to install free apps and enjoy a diverse range of entertainment possibilities. A spokesperson for TVPad-2.com explains the other advantages offered by the unique device:



“We’re very excited to sell the TVpad2. The TVpad2 can transform any TV into a smart TV and instantly expand the entertainment possibilities of any family living room. The TVpad2 comes with a remote control and our gaming package bundle even comes with two gaming controllers. In addition, even our most affordable package comes with one year standard warranty. We also provide free shipping around the world which can get the TVpad2 to virtually any country in three to five days.”



There are three TVpad2 packages available to order from TVPad-2.com:



- TVpad2 M233 with 1 Year Standard Warranty

- TVpad2 M233 with 2 Year Standard Warranty

- TVpad2 M233 Gaming Package Bundle with 2 Game Controllers



The website also wants to help its customers after they’ve made their purchase. There are installation videos, online instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions about the TVpad2, for example. As the website’s spokesperson explains, each and every staff member aims to provide a superior level of customer service:



“Our goal is to give each and every customer exceptional customer service. We are reliable and answer all questions in a timely manner. Since our customer support representatives are real people - not automated systems - we also provide a level of service that is personal, friendly and approachable. We encourage our customers to contact us and ask any questions they might have about our TVpad store or the device itself.”



Whether looking for TVpad2 benefits or ready to order a TVpad2 today, TVPad-2.com aims to answer any questions might have about the revolutionary new smart TV device.



About TVPad-2.com

TVPad-2.com is an authorized TVpad2 online retailer. The TVpad2 is an Android-powered smart TV device that gives any TV the ability to run apps, connect to the internet, and view hundreds of channels from across Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.tvpad-2.com