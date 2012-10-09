TV's Organizing Expert Appointed to the Board of the International Association of Working Mothers

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Brenda Prinzavalli for her final term as a member of its board of directors. Prinzavalli is president of Balanced Organizing Solutions based in Henderson, NV.



Prinzavalli joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be joining a board of prominent women business leaders.



“Prinzavalli is a credible and knowledgeable voice for working women who balance work and family,” said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. “She understands the challenges many women face in balancing the demands of job, family and community. I look forward to working with Brenda on our board. We are honored to have her representing working mothers as one of our international ambassadors.”



The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. It serves as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



“It is such an honor to be part of this amazing organization and to support Working Mothers across the country and around the world. Tiawm has developed a broad platform that provides a multitude of resources to all working mothers along with a podium for their voices to be heard. Today’s world tests working mothers every single day on their resiliency and this organization will continue to not only offer a net to catch them when needed, but also to be the one that champions their growth and success, ” said Prinzavalli upon her appointment.



Brenda Prinzavalli is an organizer, author, consultant, speaker, Las Vegas’ FOX 5 TV Organization Editor, and founder of Balanced Organizing Solutions. She has a passion for helping others achieve greater balance in their busy lives. Balanced Organizing Solutions, LLC, is a unique organizing business that perfectly marries her professional expertise as an educator and problem-solver with a personal commitment to health and wellness of the body and mind – beginning with a simplified, organized life. Brenda is the co-author of The Accomplishment Journal for Working Moms, The Accomplishment Journal for Women Entrepreneurs, and The Accomplishment Journal for Women in Sales - the daily planning systems designed for executive women to be more effective, accomplish more in less time, and create a sense of a balance. www.balorg.com



The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. Through our programs, we serve as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



