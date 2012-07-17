TWC Announces SEOPressor As the Essential Plugin Software for SEO Services in 2012

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This Wordpress plugin has been designed to enable all webpages to be optimized to get the top rankings in search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing. The software has been designed to allow users to follow all the steps required for top rankings according to a specific keyword search term.



SEOPressor Plugin is now regarded as the essential Wordpress plugin for all SEO consultants to use for their clients as well as individual website owners. Although used by many Search Engine Optimization consultants it is easy to use for anyone looking to get the best results for their sites.The SEOPressor plugin has a simple to use screen that shows what people should to do to optimize their pages for the best rankings possible in the search engines.



SEOPressor is now being used on 19,000,000 Wordpress pages and growing daily. By following the results shown and making the modifications needed to get optimal results that should outrank most of the competion.



John Sullivan, CEO of TWC a UK based SEO company said "SEOPressor has saved our team thousands of man hours from checking and coding manually to obtain the best optimized results for our clients. People just need to follow the results and continue to follow the suggestions to achieve the desired quality score. This software is a great time saver as our team use this for projects. Productivity has increased by around 35% for search engine optimization tasks"



"The reason why this is popular and now powering more than 19 million Wordpress pages is because SEOPressor Wordpress Plugin works. The product speaks for itself,” explains Daniel Tan, “This WordPress plugin will allow users to indicate the exact problems of any sites and correct those so, that the rankings will go up immediately. People will find that SEOPressor has been designed to become a mandatory plug-in for WordPress. Many customers have already reported immediate search engine ranking improvements when using SEOPressor. It has been shown, that by correct page organization users should be able to overcome the competition”.



About TWC

TWC provides marketing advice and help for small businesses looking to increase brand awareness and lead generation through online marketing methods. With the latest information on social media, vídeo marketing, lead generation, mobile websites and local online marketing solutions we can help your business grow..