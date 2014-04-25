Tween Fashion Mogul Essynce Moore to Host the Essynce Couture University (ECU) Conference in New Jersey

Hillside, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Tween Fashion Mogul Essynce Moore will host the Essynce Couture University (ECU) Conference in New Jersey. The theme of the conference is “A Place Where Age Doesn’t Matter.” Essynce Couture University hosts conferences and workshops that help empower and inspire children, tweens, and teens (ages 5-17) by teaching entrepreneurship and how to incorporate principals into their daily lives. Our approach is taught by their peers focusing on motivating/teaching our youth how to act upon their goals and dreams. In addition, coaching them on organizational skills, how to start a business, how to raise money, branding/marketing, how to conduct themselves in a business environment, and how to speak with confidence. The Conference will take place, Saturday, April 26, 2014 at the Bethune Banquet Hall, 26 Washington Street, East Orange, NJ from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



The All Youth Line-Up for The Essynce Couture University Conference will feature:



Host Essynce Moore aka Ms. Essynce Couture



Co-Host Kalani Gomez, Essynce’s Assistant



Jesea LittleJohn, Owner of JES Grand Designs



Zandra Azariah Cunningham, Owner of Azariah’s Innocence, LLC



Tyyan Williams, Owner of Pinky SEZ



Tatyana and Briana Ferrer, Owners of T And B Pillows



Kimaja I’hana Butler-Soto, Owner of Ki Ki Couture



Music by child dj, DJ LH3, a performance by child singer LeahJenea Gaines, and Juice Bar managed by Kamari Moore.



Sponsors for the Conference include: Troy Alexander - Pictures By Design, The Very Essynce Of Events, LLC, String Bean Catering, LLC, Nelvis Studios, BB Catering, Design Factory Graphics and Printing, Bethune Banquet Hall, It’s PlayTyme, Black NJ, Dazzling Touch Events, and KipPire Fame Boutique



Become a Sponsor of Essynce Couture University.



Essynce Couture University gives businesses an opportunity to promote their product and services to a desirable audience. Essynce Couture offers a platform with successful events and workshops that provides the opportunity to place product, image or service in the hands of potential customers. Event sponsorship is a critical component of a company and/or organization’s marketing plan. By becoming a sponsor of Essynce Couture people will increase their brands perception, create awareness, gain more visibility for their product and services, as well as, provide needed support for the youths.



About Essynce

Essynce Moore started designing clothes at the tender age of 6 with just for fun doodles in her school binder and notepads. Her passion was and still is, to find her own style and to share her creative UPSCALE clothing ideas and styles with youth around the world. Essynce is a “TWEEN” that has turned her passion into a business in 2013, with the launch of her official clothing line branded Essynce Couture, LLC with the motto “a child’s passion for fashion.” Essynce Couture also has a natural body product line for children, tweens, and teens labeled “Wynk” by Essynce Couture.



Essynce is an entrepreneur, children’s stylist, child’s fashion designer, actress, “local” celebrity, motivational speaker, and fashionista that brings a positive vibe to her peers and others. She’s been in numerous fashion shows, pageants, and karate tournaments. In addition, she’s been seen on the Uncle Majic Commercial (BET, VH1, Channel 11, etc), HBO (Bored to Death), she’s been featured in the 2013 TIME for Kids Magazine and on Verizon Fios Channel 1 News, honored 2013 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Vashti School for Future Leaders and has involved herself with a host of other events and projects.



Essynce is also a member of the New York Youth Chamber of Commerce.



The Essynce Couture Brand

Essynce Couture, LLC is one of the 1st children’s clothing lines designed by a child with “education” in mind. We focus on styling our clothes to compliment all sizes, races, and colors of all children around the world. In addition, we offer great incentives through our Essynce Couture membership program to the children who support Essynce Couture, LLC by allowing them the opportunity to show and prove. They can upload either their report cards, certificates, awards or any other form of achievement(s) to one of the Essynce Couture social networks (instagram, twitter, or facebook) and may be selected to be rewarded by Essynce Couture, LLC incentives. This will encourage children to continue to do well in school and remind them that education is very important, rewarding, stylish, and can be fun!



Connect with Essynce Couture:



www.essyncecouture.com



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/EssynceCouture



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/essyncecouture



Instagram: http://instagram.com/essyncecouturellc



Contact:

Kimberly Jesika

Celebritypreneur

info@celebritypreneur.com

424-262-1596