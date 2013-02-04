Tweet Adder Helps Businesses to Get More Twitter Followers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Apart from bringing together millions of people from all over the globe, Twitter has also proved to be highly effective in helping business owners market their products and services. In fact, most experts believe that this networking platform has revolutionized how people promote their products such as Market Samurai and Article Builder. This is largely because it makes their businesses accessible to a great number of potential clients.



What is more, people can now get the most out of their Twitter accounts by incorporating the Tweet Adder software. This tool is basically designed to automate different functions of Twitter accounts. Tweet Adder has proved to be efficient in increasing traffic and it is user friendly. Thus, business owners can rest assured to attract enough potential regulars to their businesses without overloading the server according to the Hostgator review video.



For starters, it is important to note that Tweet Adder performs several main functions. These main functions make it one of the best Twitter automation tools. That is why it has become such a popular tweeting tool especially among marketers and business owners.



However for marketers to realize the benefits of this tool they have to take full advantage of its potential. One of the most important functions of Tweet Adder is that it enables marketers to create a great follow list. This list comes with profiles of followers who are interested in a particular niche. Once the list is in place, this software will start to follow those fans on autopilot.



It is also important to note that this tool uses a very professional and effective following criterion. For instance, it requires the user to lay down a time frame within which it will be able to follow fans on their follow list. Consequently, it becomes easy for them to have hundreds to thousands of followers in a short period of time. It is an effective way for blog promotion for people who are learning about how to start a blog from scratch.



Tweet Adder also gives marketers a chance to remove people from their follow list automatically. This makes it easy for them to get rid of people who are not following back. What is more, Tweet Adder allows marketers to send a thank you message to their new followers on autopilot. This in turn helps them to form a good rapport with their followers.



Another important feature with this tool is the automatic tweeting instead manually tweeting every hour. The feature allows users to set their tweets automatically within a certain time frame. The good thing about it is that it makes tweeting easy especially since followers will always be able to view tweets within the set time span.



Auto tweeting makes it easy for marketers to keep tweeting different people without wasting time. At times it can be very difficult to write tweets to everyone. But now marketers do not have to worry about this because Tweet Adder deals with the problem effectively. It comes with a generator designed to help them generate tweets automatically. What is more, this tool spins all auto tweets so that they can be of diverse versions.



Watch Tweet Adder’s demonstration video here for more information.



