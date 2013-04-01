Tweets Luv Unveils New Service to Buy Twitter Followers Cheap

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Tweets Luv recently launched their new site at TweetsLuv.com. The website offers service packages for people and businesses alike who want to buy cheap Twitter followers . Tweet Luv's aim is to help users of the popular social network gain traction and visibility online. The company currently offers four different service packages listed as follows:



- Fitting In (10,000 followers)

- Standing Out (15,000 followers)

- Popular (25,000 followers)

- Celebrity (30,000 followers)



Each package allows users to add Twitter followers and buy Twitter followers cheap safely and effectively. The company realizes that Twitter is an excellent tool for exposure and online interaction. Many of today's online businesses, marketers, celebrities, online personalities, and even avid social networkers are looking for a simple engagement solution like Twitter. However, getting started with a new social network can be a time intensive task spent largely on finding and attracting new followers. With Tweets Luv services, Twitter users can immediately jump start their accounts without wasting too much time or exerting unnecessary effort. The company believes their services will help interested individuals and businesses leverage Twitter's potential at an affordable or cost effective price.



Tweets Luv further believes that Tweets Luv will continue to grow tremendously in light of its mobile capability and ease of use in the celebrity community. Today, sharing news updates through mobile devices on Twitter is instantaneous. Now users are able to stay engaged and connected with one another while on the go. Tweets Luv is fully aware of Twitter's potential and endeavors to play a supportive role in the community for many years to come. For more information about Tweets Luv and their Twitter services, just go to their website.



