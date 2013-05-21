Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc. Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc., a company specializing in commercial & industrial air filter cleaning in Maple Grove, has partnered with WildFire, the experienced search engine optimization and location-based marketing firm, in order to bolster its web marketing presence.



Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc. provides air filter cleaning services to both industrial and commercial venues in the Minnesota Tri-State area, within 300 miles of its homestead in Maple Grove, MN. For over 20 years, this experienced firm has serviced air filtration systems, electrostatic air cleaner units, service and exchange filters and dust collection systems.



“We specialize in a number of cleaning services and no job is too big or small for us to undertake,” says Phillip Hansen, Owner of Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc. “We work primarily with larger systems that have undergone a lot of heavy wear and tear, but this by no means limits our scope of knowledge. We’re actually certified to operate in confined spaces as well, putting us in a great position no matter what the job may be.”



Along with its commercial & industrial air filter cleaning services in Maple Grove, Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc. also deals in the sale of these units. The company specializes primarily with Donaldson-brand equipment, but has a vast amount of knowledge to support most any other brands as well.



By partnering with WildFire, a seasoned marketing firm focused on online, location-based exposure, Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc. is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online presence, in order to help drive awareness of its various cleaning services by those who may require expert assistance in this field.



“The market for large-scale air filtration cleaning is much larger now than it has ever been,” says Hansen. “Our goal in partnering with WildFire is to ensure that any business owner or air filtration system operator that has the need for a professional cleaning service, will find us conveniently online by simply searching for our services. We hope to increase our exposure and in turn, our ability to continue our exceptional record of service.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will build upon its online, location-based search rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential customers searching for commercial & industrial air filter cleaning services in Maple Grove. The end result will be a more refined web presence for the company: one that will help to drive online sales traffic and elicit a higher level of engagement between the company and prospective customers.



To learn more about Twin Cities Air Cleaning Specialist, Inc., its products, services or to inquire about pricing, please call 763-488-1828.