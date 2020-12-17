Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs Welcomes Guests in 2021

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- The Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs is located near the San Juan Mountains in a picture-perfect location that serves as the bewitching backdrop while guests stay comfortable in their suite, stay warm in the hot springs, or relax by the pool. The surrounding Uncompahgre River adds to the ambiance and relaxing vibe of the area.



Guests of the Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs are welcome to explore and take pictures of the grounds. The team would be happy to assist clients with their needs such as off-road vehicle rentals to discovering the beautiful trails or tips on the best restaurants on the famous Main Street of Ouray.



Visit https://twinpeakslodging.com today to book a 2021 stay.



About Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance to shops and restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 800-207-2700.